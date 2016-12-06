Cannabis-related business class happening in Winthrop on Friday

There’s a new medical marijuana hub developing in Winthrop, and it has much to offer, even to people outside the medical marijuana community.

662 Stanley Road Winthrop Maine 04364 — the former Tri State Police and Fire Equipment building off Rte. 202 — is being transformed into a multi-purpose, multi-use business and learning space. Medical Marijuana Caregivers of Maine, the caregiver enterprise Homegrown Healthcare, and Canna Care doctors, among others, will occupy the space together.

MMCM is a trade organization that provides information about the state program to patients and caregivers, works with elected and public officials, and does community education and outreach. Homegrown Healthcare is a caregiver enterprise that offers a variety of services beyond providing medical marijuana — from business practice consulting services to teaching clients how to grow/process their own medicine.

Canna Care is a medical practice that supports people getting their certification to use medical marijuana. The combination of organizations involved will help to create a ‘one stop for all needs’ experience for patients.

Education is going to be a primary focus at the center, and I wanted to let readers know about a particular class on Friday of this week. Attendees of the classes offered do NOT need to be patients or caregivers, and Friday’s class might be of interest to anyone considering opening a cannabis-related business — or any business for that matter.

David Cunic, CEO of Pazoo Inc will offer instruction in:

defining a mission statement

developing 1, 2, 3, and 5 year plans

understanding the key do’s and don’t’s for hiring and maintaining key staff

identifying DIY marketing strategies

understanding fundraising from investors, bank loans, etc.

Cunic’s workshop also includes a discussion about objective vs. subjective thinking and how to apply this understanding to your business practices. The workshop runs from 3:00pm to 9:00pm and costs $150.00

Other upcoming classes include:

Cannabis Chocolate Making – Wednesday Dec. 14

1:00 – 3:00pm Cost $50.00

Cooking with Cannabis – Saturday Dec. 17

10:00am-12:00pm (part 1) and 1:00-3:00pm (part 2)

Cost $150

Cannabis Salves and Scrubs – Thursday Dec. 22

1:00-4:00pm Cost $50.00

Solvent Extracts – Wednesday Dec. 28

5:00pm-7:00pm Cost $50.00

For more information about any of the classes or to register, please call Homegrown Healthcare Alternative Wellness, Apothecary, and Learning Center: 395-5447

Disclosure: I am a member of Medical Marijuana Caregivers of Maine.