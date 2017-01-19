I’m sorry Governor LePage – I just can’t resist

When I heard about Governor LePage having bariatric surgery, I’ll be honest — my first thought was pretty snarky, and I almost wrote a post.

I hestitated, though, out of respect for the people I know for whom bariatric surgery has literally been a lifesaver. I wouldn’t have wanted them to interpret my snark as reflecting on their choice to improve their health.

I can relate to lifelong battles on the line where relationships with food impact health. I’ve had my own. For me it’s an under-eating issue, but either way, diet-related health issues are significant challenges for some of us.

In that regard and on a very human level, I wish Governor LePage and his wife well with this phase of their health journey, even as I disagree with much of what the governor says and does.

After deciding to bite my tongue, I read a thoughtful piece by BDN reporter Chris Cousins. Cousins analyzed the decision-making that goes into covering an elected official who is so off-the-cuff and controversial in his commentary. Something in Cousins’ post helped strengthen my resolve about biting my tongue.

Then, LePage gave civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis a now infamous race and politics history lesson that culminated with LePage suggesting blacks owe Republican leadership a thank you.

I thought — well, whenever LePage starts blathering about race, I do tend to think of a two word imperative statement that ends with you. It just doesn’t start with thank. But still I bit my tongue on the bariatric snark.

Now comes the news that LePage is refusing to back down from his latest racial commentary, and all I can think is:

If only his PCP had a procedure that would help LePage control what comes out of his mouth as well as bariatric surgery seems to be helping him control what goes in.

*************************

Endnote to Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee Chairs Sen. Garrett Mason and Rep. Louis Luchini, their fellow committee members, and committee staff: When someone at MMCM asked me to sit in on the work session for the recreational marijuana moratorium Thursday afternoon, I’ll admit my yes was less than enthusiastic. I anticipated being — I don’t want to say bored, but let’s say, less than stimulated.

I figured I’d get further acquainted with the cracks in gilding on the frame on a portrait hanging on the wall to the right of where I was sitting two days before, to try to stay focused when the session drifted.

But there was no drift. No bull, no over-analyzing, no digressing. Instead I was amazed by the thoughtful, but well-paced collaborative productivity. I was so engaged, I forgot to check the plaque to see whose portrait had the cracked frame.

I’m thinking you all should send a video of that session to Congress, maybe give them some ideas.