Free medical marijuana certification for veterans in Winthrop on the 25th

My gratitude to veterans runs pretty deep. It starts, like many Americans, with being thankful for their service, their willingness to sacrifice, their commitment to purpose, their loyalty. I am also thankful to have had a veteran for a BFF because he brought all those character traits into our friendship.

There’s another layer of gratitude, though. As someone with pretty serious PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), I’ve come to understand how much our collective understanding of this disorder is the direct result of the need to treat veterans returning from active duty deployments. Unfortunately the suffering of returning veterans has forced our health and mental health infrastructure to progress its understanding of trauma in a way that has benefited everyone with PTSD.

So I’m more than happy to use my blog to let any veterans who might be interested know that there’s a medical marijuana event in Winthrop on the 25th that’s geared toward them.

Canna Care Docs of Maine strongly values supporting our service people and periodically hosts free medical marijuana certification and consultation events. Their next Veterans Appreciation Event will be at their new location at 662 Stanley Road in Winthrop. For those familiar with the area, it’s at an intersection right off Rte. 202.

“Canna Care is extremely grateful to veterans and is passionate about giving veterans safer access to alternative medical treatments,” said Wayne Williams, patient care coordinator at the Winthrop site. Offering free certifications to use medical marijuana along with consultations about what alternative treatments might be most effective for their individual conditions is a way to express this gratitude.

Canna Care’s Winthrop office is part of a medical marijuana hub that includes Homegrown Healthcare Alternative Wellness, Apothecary & Learning Center, New England Cannabis Consulting, Sticky Buds, and the Medical Marijuana Caregivers of Maine office.

The newly renovated space is welcoming —

— and the walls are lined with art.

Williams is “ecstatic about the Winthrop location hopes the new access in the area will help keep the medical marijuana program strong.”

The event will also be an opportunity for veterans to connect with each other. Representatives from the New England Veterans will be at the event.

New England Veterans Alliance Inc. is committed to assisting veterans improve their quality of life through more natural options in order to reduce the dependency on pharmaceuticals currently used to treat the myriad of issues that veterans face. We aim to reach as many veterans as possible in order to guide them to a healthier way of life through sustainable and natural options. New England Veterans Alliance Inc. also focuses helping veterans gain access to medical marijuana education, doctor recommendations, events focused on veteran fellowship and assistance making the connections needed to meet the unique needs of veterans in New England. New England Veterans Alliance.

The event runs from 10:00am to 4:00pm, no appointment necessary. Veterans must be Maine residents with a qualifying condition and are asked to show proof of service. Patients can bring any pertinent medical records with them, or records can be accessed through releases at the Canna Care office.

For more information, please call 207-286-9000 or use their website contact form.