Dear Adam Lee: It’s my blog not yours

Dear Adam Lee:

I just opened your feedback regarding my support for reinstating the tip credit. I very much appreciate your right to disagree with my opinions, which, as you know, has happened a couple times over the last two years I’ve been blogging.

Like when you disagreed with me regarding my lack of support for the national park in the Millinocket region or regarding my support for the Johnson/Weld ticket. However, it’s the way that you disagree that is becoming increasingly problematic for me.

For example, you started your rant about supporting the national park by asking me what I was afraid of, which was a vain attempt at using manipulative language to sway my opinion. As someone with an extensive mental health background, I resent people trying to poke at the concepts of fear and paranoia as a means for political discourse.

When people resort to such tactics to propel their agenda, I immediately question their motivations and the substance of their argument.

This time you’ve decided I need counseling on my writing. Referring to my two posts about the tip credit (click here or here), you wrote:

I will say that you have spent an inordinate [sic] of space on this issue. Perhaps you could spend a little more space on the $152 million that the state is sitting on that should be going to TANF and the thousands of hungry kids that need food. (Adam Lee)

Really Mr. Lee? Have you followed my blog at all? Because I’ve been stopped a number of times over the last two years by total strangers who thank me for being a champion for the less fortunate. They say things like “it’s about time someone speaks up that way” or “thank you for daring to write those things.”

These readers are especially grateful when I am willing to open myself to endless fallout by disclosing my own issues as a means to exemplify the lives of my peers. I even have a post titled: Why writing about TANF this week made me cry. My supporters call that “keeping it real” or “keeping it 100.”

I am humbled and honored each and every time.

I have dedicated a considerable percentage of my words, and pretty ferocious words at that, to Maine’s most vulnerable. Not that I’m alone — they’re others out there on the Maine media landscape, and they’re inspiring, like the folks Maine Public or at the BDN’s Maine Focus, off the top of my head.

And speaking of the inspiring folks at the BDN’s Maine Focus, they’re the kind of writing professionals to whom I’ve turned for guidance as I’ve tried to find my voice. I’ve also sought the counsel of folks at the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting. Sometimes I try to think back to the words of my English professors in college or to the styles of writers I’ve liked over the years.

Other times, I’ve turned to my children, friends, and former colleagues. However, I have simply never thought, “I wonder what Adam Lee would advise.” No offense.

I’m not sure about the how’s and why’s of you assuming that you have more clarity than I when it comes to what I should be doing with my thinking and writing time, but I hope you understand I don’t share your perception. Further, I’d highly recommend starting a blog of your own since you have so much time to offer unsolicited counsel to bloggers.

The Bangor Daily News site has a link to apply to be a blogger.

Last, as far as counsel goes, I have a little of my own. Next time you contact me, please try a different persuasion style — shake things up a bit. I think my father taught me a technical term for your current approach: piss-poor communication.

Thanks for contacting me again and best wishes,

Trish